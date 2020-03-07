Previous
#DromanaBeach by diellabaker
6 / 365

#DromanaBeach

This was down at Dromana. Quite a cloudy day, lots of rain on and off, not a good day for swimming!! But it was great fun to jump off the pier onto the sand!!
7th March 2020 7th Mar 20

DiellaB

@diellabaker
1% complete

