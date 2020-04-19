Previous
Snowing - Really? by difof105
14 / 365

Snowing - Really?

this was taken as I was sitting in my car amazed to see a snow storm happening in the middle of April. The snowflakes melted fast so I had to be quick in capture them. The one in the back by the window almost looks like a little duck
19th April 2020 19th Apr 20

Di

ace
@difof105
