a welcome respite

hello! I've done a 365 project once before, back in 2011. unfortunately I lost the entire thing, but I enjoyed the process so much that I'm back to do it again, nearly a decade later. I'm looking forward to 2020 and what it will bring. my photos probably will be exceedingly low quality BUT they'll document my life, which is what I want! 🌞



pictured is Shiver by Junji Ito, a manga I was gifted from my boyfriend for christmas.