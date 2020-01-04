Previous
Next
bad news by digitalfairy
3 / 365

bad news

Brandon's financial aid got removed through pure negligence (also through no fault of ours) and that really has us feeling beaten down today.
4th January 2020 4th Jan 20

katie

@digitalfairy
25 year old cat fanatic, fan of all things horror, and casual pc gamer
0% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise