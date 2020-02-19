Previous
I got an 87 on the lab exam- by digitalfairy
I got an 87 on the lab exam-

I am not proud of that at all since there were bonus questions and also I can't get to class tomorrow bc our car is in the shop and I have no money for uber :(
katie

@digitalfairy
