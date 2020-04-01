Previous
eyes so fucking swollen from crying so much by digitalfairy
85 / 365

eyes so fucking swollen from crying so much

april fools america is a joke
1st April 2020 1st Apr 20

katie

@digitalfairy
26 year old cat fanatic, fan of all things horror, and casual pc gamer
