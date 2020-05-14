Previous
Grandbaby One by digitalrn
Photo 1822

Grandbaby One

Kassidy was out first grandbaby and we cannot believe she is ready to start college. It seems like yesterday. I did some photos for her and this is one of my favorites.
14th May 2020 14th May 20

Rick Schies

@digitalrn
katy ace
she looks so grown! What a terrific portrait of her Rick
May 15th, 2020  
