Day 7 Post-Op

Today was day 7 post-op. I am getting up and down on my own, walking without assistance, feeling much better. I still have occasional headaches from the surgery. The surgery went very well according to the two ENT Surgeons and the Neurosurgeons. They were able to get the tumor out in one piece, a little residual remained. There was a cerebral spinal fluid leak which they anticipated due to the tumor's size. They told Josie it was very large, most likely the cause of most of my "sinus headaches" throughout the years. Who would have known it was some nasty tumor quietly causing all the grief. When I signed off on the surgery consent and read through all the risks involved (Death, Blindness because it was up against the Optic Nerve plus all the optic fibers in the area, Stroke because the large arteries carrying blood to my brain are in the same area, Facial Paralysis such as the movement of eyes, sensation, etc. I stopped and just said it's too much to handle God. You take over from here. When they started my anesthesia the nurse told me, "Have a good dream for us." Before drifting off I remember thinking to myself, "Lord, is today the day I will meet you?" Then I woke up. It wasn't my day. He is a wonderful God. Thank you all for the prayers and well wishes. The family has felt very supported during the past week. The care at the hospital was excellent. As each RN signed off before leaving and knowing I would not see them again, I made it a point to tell them, "From one RN to another, you did a great job!" I caught everyone off guard because they did not know what I did for a living. They appreciated the feedback.