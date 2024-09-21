Previous
Hibachi Chef by digitalrn
Hibachi Chef

We had a community yard sale today, and afterwards we enjoyed a great lunch at a local hibachi grill. Those chefs are talented, and they do have a great sense of humor.
Rick Schies

Allison Williams ace
Great food and entertainment!
September 22nd, 2024  
katy ace
Terrific shot of this one in action
September 22nd, 2024  
Ann H. LeFevre ace
And they're so much fun to watch too- quite the entertainers!
September 22nd, 2024  
Paula Fontanini ace
Very talented & entertaining chefs!
September 22nd, 2024  
