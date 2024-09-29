Previous
Won't Be Long by digitalrn
If we get strong winds from the approaching hurricane, this poor barn may not be standing too much longer.
Rick Schies

@digitalrn
Beryl Lloyd
Has had its better days - all it needs is a gust of wind under that torn away bit of roof !!!!!
September 29th, 2024  
