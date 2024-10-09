Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 1949
Lone Duck
This guy was all alone, and I believe he enjoyed my company because he kept swimming back and forth for me to photograph
9th October 2024
9th Oct 24
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Rick Schies
ace
@digitalrn
Hello My 365 Friends, It has been a long time since visiting 365. I often think about you all, but life...
5454
photos
16
followers
46
following
533% complete
View this month »
1942
1943
1944
1945
1946
1947
1948
1949
Latest from all albums
525
1948
67
311
526
1243
1358
1949
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 60D
Taken
9th October 2024 3:49pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
katy
ace
Great shot of him, Rick. Perhaps he was expecting payment for posing for you.
October 10th, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close