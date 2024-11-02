Sign up
Photo 1972
Graduate
This is my niece's daughter Skyler. She recently graduated from New York Film Academy of Los Angeles. They had a graduation party for her, and during the party she shared her short film she wrote and produced. It was quite an achievement for her.
2nd November 2024
2nd Nov 24
Rick Schies
ace
@digitalrn
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
Good for her and best wishes with her future career in film!
November 3rd, 2024
