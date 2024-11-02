Previous
Graduate by digitalrn
Graduate

This is my niece's daughter Skyler. She recently graduated from New York Film Academy of Los Angeles. They had a graduation party for her, and during the party she shared her short film she wrote and produced. It was quite an achievement for her.
2nd November 2024

Rick Schies

@digitalrn
Ann H. LeFevre
Good for her and best wishes with her future career in film!
November 3rd, 2024  
