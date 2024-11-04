Sign up
Photo 1974
Department Of Emergency Services
A brand new building for the city of Lebanon, the Department of Emergency Services, 911 Center, and they have their own helicopter. It's pretty cool
4th November 2024
4th Nov 24
3
0
Rick Schies
ace
@digitalrn
Hello My 365 Friends, It has been a long time since visiting 365. I often think about you all, but life...
5584
photos
21
followers
54
following
540% complete
1967
1968
1969
1970
1971
1972
1973
1974
1382
1973
330
331
549
1266
1383
1974
Views
5
Comments
3
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 60D
Taken
4th November 2024 3:57pm
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
katy
ace
I hope it never needs to be used! Terrific shot of it
November 5th, 2024
Thom Mitchell
ace
The tail and rear rotor are very cool looking!
November 5th, 2024
Maggiemae
ace
It is beautifully painted - imagine the cost but so important nowadays!
November 5th, 2024
