Department Of Emergency Services by digitalrn
Photo 1974

Department Of Emergency Services

A brand new building for the city of Lebanon, the Department of Emergency Services, 911 Center, and they have their own helicopter. It's pretty cool
4th November 2024 4th Nov 24

Rick Schies

@digitalrn
Hello My 365 Friends, It has been a long time since visiting 365. I often think about you all, but life...
katy ace
I hope it never needs to be used! Terrific shot of it
November 5th, 2024  
Thom Mitchell ace
The tail and rear rotor are very cool looking!
November 5th, 2024  
Maggiemae ace
It is beautifully painted - imagine the cost but so important nowadays!
November 5th, 2024  
