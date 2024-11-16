Previous
Answers Finally by digitalrn
Answers Finally

About a year or so after my surgery to remove a pituitary tumor (they did the surgical removal through my nose) I began having reoccurring sinus infections. I finally asked my ENT doctor if I could have a CT scan. As I suspected, he was astonished to find that I virtually have no open area in my sinuses to allow proper drainage. My sinuses are packed with infection, so that explains why I have been living with consistent pressure headaches. I am now scheduled for surgery Decemebr 3rd. He is confident that it will provide immediate relief.
16th November 2024

Rick Schies

ace
@digitalrn
