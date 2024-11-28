Sign up
Previous
Photo 1997
Yesterday's Visit
Peyton Jr came to visit Grandma yesterday and was still here when I arrived home so we had a little time before Mom came by to pick him up. Not the clearest photo, but it will do for our memory book
28th November 2024
28th Nov 24
Rick Schies
ace
@digitalrn
Hello My 365 Friends, It has been a long time since visiting 365. I often think about you all, but life...
Renee Salamon
ace
He’s a cutie, and happy looking grandparents
November 28th, 2024
KWind
ace
Great shot!!
November 28th, 2024
