Yesterday's Visit by digitalrn
Yesterday's Visit

Peyton Jr came to visit Grandma yesterday and was still here when I arrived home so we had a little time before Mom came by to pick him up. Not the clearest photo, but it will do for our memory book
Rick Schies

ace
@digitalrn
Hello My 365 Friends, It has been a long time since visiting 365. I often think about you all, but life...
Renee Salamon ace
He’s a cutie, and happy looking grandparents
November 28th, 2024  
KWind ace
Great shot!!
November 28th, 2024  
