ER Visit

Had to take Josie to the ER last evening, spent almost 7 hours there. It was packed full. She's been having some weird breathing issues for quite a while now, and all testing so far comes back normal. I asked the ER doctor to please do a Chest CT to rule out blood clots. They did, luckily no blood clots but the scan did show something in the bases of her lungs. She now must follow-up with pulmonology next week.