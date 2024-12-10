Previous
A Simple Sprig by digitalrn
Photo 2003

A Simple Sprig

I found this little sprig lying in our rocks, most likely it traveled from one of the neighbors. I thought it might make a quick photo opportunity.
10th December 2024 10th Dec 24

Rick Schies

ace
@digitalrn
Hello My 365 Friends, It has been a long time since visiting 365. I often think about you all, but life...
548% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

*lynn ace
lovely
December 11th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact