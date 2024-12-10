Sign up
Previous
Photo 2003
A Simple Sprig
I found this little sprig lying in our rocks, most likely it traveled from one of the neighbors. I thought it might make a quick photo opportunity.
10th December 2024
10th Dec 24
Rick Schies
@digitalrn
Hello My 365 Friends, It has been a long time since visiting 365. I often think about you all, but life...
*lynn
ace
lovely
December 11th, 2024
