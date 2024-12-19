Previous
Arriving On Time by digitalrn
At least I assume the flight was on time. They come in nice and low where I work. I keep trying to catch Airforce One because they do test landing every so often. One day I'll get it.
Rick Schies

ace
@digitalrn
Hello My 365 Friends, It has been a long time since visiting 365. I often think about you all, but life...
katy ace
nice timing to get it so well in the frame
December 20th, 2024  
KWind ace
Super shot!
December 20th, 2024  
