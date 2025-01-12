Previous
Tucker by digitalrn
Tucker

This young man crossed over the rainbow bridge last week. He belonged to a co-worker. Tucker was only 8 years old but had prostate cancer. I am doing a canvas photo for her. It's hard saying good-bye.
Rick Schies

ace
@digitalrn
Hello My 365 Friends, It has been a long time since visiting 365. I often think about you all, but life...
katy ace
What a heartbreaking story but what a precious dog and a fabulous photo of it
January 13th, 2025  
Corinne C ace
So sorry. Tucker was so handsome.
January 13th, 2025  
