Previous
Photo 2019
Tucker
This young man crossed over the rainbow bridge last week. He belonged to a co-worker. Tucker was only 8 years old but had prostate cancer. I am doing a canvas photo for her. It's hard saying good-bye.
12th January 2025
Rick Schies
katy
ace
What a heartbreaking story but what a precious dog and a fabulous photo of it
January 13th, 2025
Corinne C
ace
So sorry. Tucker was so handsome.
January 13th, 2025
