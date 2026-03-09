Previous
Goosey by digitalrn
Goosey

It was a warmer day, but still cloudy as you can see. Several geese flew overhead, so why not?
Rick Schies

ace
@digitalrn
Hello My 365 Friends, It has been a long time since visiting 365. I often think about you all, but life...
*lynn ace
very nice
March 9th, 2026  
