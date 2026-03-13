Previous
So Spooled by digitalrn
Photo 2025

So Spooled

This is a spool holder I bought Josie a few months back. She said it was difficult looking through her drawer to find the right color, so I saw this and figured it would make the job a little easier. She likes it
13th March 2026 13th Mar 26

Rick Schies

ace
@digitalrn
Beryl Lloyd ace
What a super gift - so easy to find the right reel of cotton
March 13th, 2026  
katy ace
I am sure she really appreciates it!
March 13th, 2026  
KWind ace
What a thoughtful gift!
March 13th, 2026  
Corinne C ace
A thoughtful present for a sewing enthusiast!
March 13th, 2026  
Diane ace
Great gift!
March 13th, 2026  
