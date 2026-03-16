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Between The Trees by digitalrn
Photo 2028

Between The Trees

Another older barn. Our area has a lot of old farmland, so you never run out of old buildings.
16th March 2026 16th Mar 26

Rick Schies

ace
@digitalrn
Hello My 365 Friends, It has been a long time since visiting 365. I often think about you all, but life...
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katy ace
This one looks great framed by those trees
March 16th, 2026  
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