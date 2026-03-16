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Previous
Photo 2028
Between The Trees
Another older barn. Our area has a lot of old farmland, so you never run out of old buildings.
16th March 2026
16th Mar 26
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Rick Schies
ace
@digitalrn
Hello My 365 Friends, It has been a long time since visiting 365. I often think about you all, but life...
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Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 60D
Taken
15th March 2026 3:24pm
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katy
ace
This one looks great framed by those trees
March 16th, 2026
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