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Majestic Red Oak by digitalrn
Photo 2029

Majestic Red Oak

This beautiful Red Oak was planted here at my workplace back in 1918 to commemorate the American Red Cross. This past Winter, the ice and snow were more than it could handle. Picture to follow. It is so sad
17th March 2026 17th Mar 26

Rick Schies

ace
@digitalrn
Hello My 365 Friends, It has been a long time since visiting 365. I often think about you all, but life...
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Mallory ace
Such a gorgeous shot!
March 17th, 2026  
Ann H. LeFevre ace
So pretty!
March 17th, 2026  
katy ace
It looks beautiful here
March 17th, 2026  
Beryl Lloyd ace
So pretty with the majestic old tree standing proud with some leaf starting to show !
March 17th, 2026  
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