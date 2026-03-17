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Previous
Photo 2029
Majestic Red Oak
This beautiful Red Oak was planted here at my workplace back in 1918 to commemorate the American Red Cross. This past Winter, the ice and snow were more than it could handle. Picture to follow. It is so sad
17th March 2026
17th Mar 26
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Rick Schies
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@digitalrn
Hello My 365 Friends, It has been a long time since visiting 365. I often think about you all, but life...
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Mallory
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Such a gorgeous shot!
March 17th, 2026
Ann H. LeFevre
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So pretty!
March 17th, 2026
katy
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It looks beautiful here
March 17th, 2026
Beryl Lloyd
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So pretty with the majestic old tree standing proud with some leaf starting to show !
March 17th, 2026
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