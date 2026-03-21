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On The Road by digitalrn
Photo 2033

On The Road

As I was waiting at the stop sign to leave my workplace, I spotted this coming my way. Had to grab a shot
21st March 2026 21st Mar 26

Rick Schies

ace
@digitalrn
Hello My 365 Friends, It has been a long time since visiting 365. I often think about you all, but life...
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