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Hay Wired by digitalrn
Photo 2035

Hay Wired

I spotted this pile of hay, at least I think it is hay, and then when I noticed the power line behind it, yes! Hay wired.
23rd March 2026 23rd Mar 26

Rick Schies

ace
@digitalrn
Hello My 365 Friends, It has been a long time since visiting 365. I often think about you all, but life...
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