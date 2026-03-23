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Previous
Photo 2035
Hay Wired
I spotted this pile of hay, at least I think it is hay, and then when I noticed the power line behind it, yes! Hay wired.
23rd March 2026
23rd Mar 26
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Rick Schies
ace
@digitalrn
Hello My 365 Friends, It has been a long time since visiting 365. I often think about you all, but life...
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