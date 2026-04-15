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Photo 2056
Morning Moon
I had to snap a shot of this scene as I was leaving our community to go to work this morning
15th April 2026
15th Apr 26
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Rick Schies
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@digitalrn
Hello My 365 Friends, It has been a long time since visiting 365. I often think about you all, but life...
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Dorothy
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That’s very pretty.
April 15th, 2026
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