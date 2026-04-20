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Fencing by digitalrn
Photo 2061

Fencing

This broken-down fence has been in this state of disrepair for the past few years. I guess they are not going to repair it.
20th April 2026 20th Apr 26

Rick Schies

ace
@digitalrn
Hello My 365 Friends, It has been a long time since visiting 365. I often think about you all, but life...
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Kathy ace
That's too bad. I really do like this style of fencing, but it is prone to rot and I don't think they make a plastic one that looks the same.
April 21st, 2026  
*lynn ace
Too bad about the fence ~ looks like a nice place for a walk on the other side of it. I love walking in wooded areas like that.
April 21st, 2026  
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