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Previous
Photo 2064
Major Clean-Up
This guy is busy cleaning up. I don't think he'll wait as long next time to cut the grass
23rd April 2026
23rd Apr 26
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Rick Schies
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@digitalrn
Hello My 365 Friends, It has been a long time since visiting 365. I often think about you all, but life...
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katy
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That makes my whole body hurt. That’s a lot of grass to rake up !
April 24th, 2026
Diane
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And he's got a big yard!
April 24th, 2026
Rick Schies
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@eudora
I think he takes great pride in his yard
April 24th, 2026
Dorothy
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Make hay while the sun shines!
April 24th, 2026
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