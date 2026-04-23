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Major Clean-Up by digitalrn
Photo 2064

Major Clean-Up

This guy is busy cleaning up. I don't think he'll wait as long next time to cut the grass
23rd April 2026 23rd Apr 26

Rick Schies

ace
@digitalrn
Hello My 365 Friends, It has been a long time since visiting 365. I often think about you all, but life...
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katy ace
That makes my whole body hurt. That’s a lot of grass to rake up !
April 24th, 2026  
Diane ace
And he's got a big yard!
April 24th, 2026  
Rick Schies ace
@eudora I think he takes great pride in his yard
April 24th, 2026  
Dorothy ace
Make hay while the sun shines!
April 24th, 2026  
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