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Historical Church by digitalrn
Photo 2065

Historical Church

This lovely church was built in the late 1700s, recently purchased by a new denomination, but so glad it still stands so beautifully in our city
25th April 2026 25th Apr 26

Rick Schies

ace
@digitalrn
Hello My 365 Friends, It has been a long time since visiting 365. I often think about you all, but life...
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Kerry McCarthy ace
Lovely shot.
April 25th, 2026  
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