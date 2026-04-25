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Previous
Photo 2065
Historical Church
This lovely church was built in the late 1700s, recently purchased by a new denomination, but so glad it still stands so beautifully in our city
25th April 2026
25th Apr 26
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Rick Schies
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@digitalrn
Hello My 365 Friends, It has been a long time since visiting 365. I often think about you all, but life...
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Kerry McCarthy
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Lovely shot.
April 25th, 2026
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