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A Purple Reflection by digitalrn
Photo 2066

A Purple Reflection

I went out for a little walk and captured a few new photos. The colors were reflecting so beautifully in the creek
26th April 2026 26th Apr 26

Rick Schies

ace
@digitalrn
Hello My 365 Friends, It has been a long time since visiting 365. I often think about you all, but life...
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Madeleine Pennock ace
What a glorious colour and reflection! Just consider cropping some of the sky off to concentrate the viewers eye on this delightful reflection!
April 26th, 2026  
katy ace
FAV a stunning composition
April 26th, 2026  
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