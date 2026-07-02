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Big Discussion by digitalrn
Photo 2130

Big Discussion

This group of Amish men and a child appears to be having a serious discussion.
2nd July 2026 2nd Jul 26

Rick Schies

ace
@digitalrn
Hello My 365 Friends, It has been a long time since visiting 365. I often think about you all, but life...
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Kathy ace
Nice candid.
July 3rd, 2026  
Dorothy ace
Interesting.
July 3rd, 2026  
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