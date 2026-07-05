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Previous
Photo 2133
Wicked Storm
We had severe storm alerts, but fortunately, except for a few gusts of wind, the worst bypassed us. Neighboring areas were hit really hard.
5th July 2026
5th Jul 26
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Rick Schies
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@digitalrn
Hello My 365 Friends, It has been a long time since visiting 365. I often think about you all, but life...
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Beryl Lloyd
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Such an ominous sky , storm is certainly brewing !
July 5th, 2026
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