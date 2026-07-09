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Anything To Promote Comfort by digitalrn
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Anything To Promote Comfort

It’s hard to find a comfortable position, but for now this is working. The ice pack and pain meds help but I am not a fan of pills.
9th July 2026 9th Jul 26

Rick Schies

ace
@digitalrn
Hello My 365 Friends, It has been a long time since visiting 365. I often think about you all, but life...
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PhotoCrazy ace
Oh my! Speedy recovery!
July 9th, 2026  
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