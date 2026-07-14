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Barn & Corn Crib by digitalrn
Photo 2142

Barn & Corn Crib

Went for my 1st post-op visit so during the drive I was able to capture a few photos while Josie drove me to the appointment
14th July 2026 14th Jul 26

Rick Schies

ace
@digitalrn
Hello My 365 Friends, It has been a long time since visiting 365. I often think about you all, but life...
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