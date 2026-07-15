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My New Shoe by digitalrn
Photo 2143

My New Shoe

Received my Cam Boot yesterday and it provides support and protection.
15th July 2026 15th Jul 26

Rick Schies

ace
@digitalrn
Hello My 365 Friends, It has been a long time since visiting 365. I often think about you all, but life...
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Babs ace
Looks as though it has plenty of protection
July 16th, 2026  
Christine Sztukowski ace
I'd be tripping with those
July 16th, 2026  
Ann H. LeFevre ace
I'd probably be falling all over with that on my foot- lol! Great protection though. I guess I'd get used to it.
July 16th, 2026  
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