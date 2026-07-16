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Heat by digitalrn
Photo 2144

Heat

This heat is doing a number on the lawns. Hopefully we’ll have some rain in the near future
16th July 2026 16th Jul 26

Rick Schies

ace
@digitalrn
Hello My 365 Friends, It has been a long time since visiting 365. I often think about you all, but life...
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Babs ace
It will come back. This is what our lawn looks like in summer too
July 16th, 2026  
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