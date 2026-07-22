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From My Back Porch by digitalrn
Photo 2148

From My Back Porch

A shot I took the other day while sitting on the back porch. Lovely blue skies were a welcomed sight.
22nd July 2026 22nd Jul 26

Rick Schies

ace
@digitalrn
Hello My 365 Friends, It has been a long time since visiting 365. I often think about you all, but life...
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