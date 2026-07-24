Previous
Sutures Removed by digitalrn
Photo 2150

Sutures Removed

Had my sutures removed, and was instructed to begin walking, he emphasized, “With the boot!” August 6th the pin comes out.
24th July 2026 24th Jul 26

Rick Schies

ace
@digitalrn
Hello My 365 Friends, It has been a long time since visiting 365. I often think about you all, but life...
589% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

katy ace
I know you were happy to get them out!
July 23rd, 2026  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact