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Screen Print by digitalrn
Photo 2152

Screen Print

Took this shot of our neighbor’s back yard through our back porch screen. It looks nice but it’s a chore to mow
26th July 2026 26th Jul 26

Rick Schies

ace
@digitalrn
Hello My 365 Friends, It has been a long time since visiting 365. I often think about you all, but life...
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Pat Knowles ace
I can imagine it is….quite steep…..he should think of a robot mower perhaps!
July 25th, 2026  
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