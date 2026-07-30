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From My Collection by digitalrn
Photo 2155

From My Collection

This is a Bird Space Heater still bank, created by the Chamberlain and Hill company in Staffordshire, England, probably in the 1890's.
30th July 2026 30th Jul 26

Rick Schies

ace
@digitalrn
Hello My 365 Friends, It has been a long time since visiting 365. I often think about you all, but life...
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