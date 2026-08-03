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Photo 2159
Queen Anne's Lace
Went out today and walked around a nearby lake. Wearing my CAM walking boot made walking a bit challenging in the grassy area, but I pushed on.
3rd August 2026
3rd Aug 26
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Rick Schies
ace
@digitalrn
Hello My 365 Friends, It has been a long time since visiting 365. I often think about you all, but life...
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Canon EOS 60D
Taken
4th August 2026 12:03pm
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