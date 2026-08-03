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Queen Anne's Lace by digitalrn
Photo 2159

Queen Anne's Lace

Went out today and walked around a nearby lake. Wearing my CAM walking boot made walking a bit challenging in the grassy area, but I pushed on.
3rd August 2026 3rd Aug 26

Rick Schies

ace
@digitalrn
Hello My 365 Friends, It has been a long time since visiting 365. I often think about you all, but life...
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