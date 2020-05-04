Sign up
Photo 1264
Lap Dog Toby
Ever since Kiko passed on a few months back, Toby has become quite needy, understandably, his Brother is gone. This year he will be 14 years old. His health is not the best but he is hanging in there. He loves Momma's lap.
4th May 2020
4th May 20
Rick Schies
ace
@digitalrn
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
Album2
Camera
Canon EOS 60D
Taken
3rd May 2020 12:32pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
