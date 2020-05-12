Through The Gate

Having worked in long-term care for over 20 years and specializing in dementia care, I have grown to love this population. I enjoy the conversations, holding their hands, watching them smile, the opportunity to just sit next to them in silence so they are not alone and letting them know they are special. It has been a privilege. This year has been tough on this vulnerable population who reside in nursing homes and so many have passed on through the gate. We have almost 500 residents in our facility and we have been blessed to remain free of any virus. My heart goes out to those who have lost their loved one.