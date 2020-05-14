Sign up
Photo 1268
Cap & Gown
Kassidy graduated last evening in a modified graduation ceremony. I was happy that she was able to walk across the stage to receive her diploma.
14th May 2020
14th May 20
Rick Schies
ace
@digitalrn
5048
photos
48
followers
53
following
katy
ace
Oh! this took my breath away! She is so beautiful! I am happy for all of you that she got to celebrate!
May 15th, 2020
