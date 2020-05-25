Previous
Pituitary Macroadenoma by digitalrn
Photo 1269

Pituitary Macroadenoma

Back in February while at my eye doctor, he noted a loss of some upper peripheral vision and suspected something neurological. He sent me for an MRI and they found the tumor. This type is usually benign but it needs to come out to prevent further vision loss. I was supposed to have it removed in April but with COVID they canceled surgeries. Friday they called me and told me my surgery is scheduled for this Thursday. So tomorrow we go in for all my pre-op work then Thursday sometime I go in for the surgery. The surgery is performed through the nose and I'm told the surgery will probably be about 5 hours. If all goes well I should be home in about three days. If I have a Cerebral Spinal Fluid leak then it may be a week. I would appreciate your prayers. I will keep you posted with an update as soon as I can. Thank you.
25th May 2020 25th May 20

Rick Schies

@digitalrn
Photo Details

Milanie ace
Will definitely be keeping you in my prayers, Rick and trust in the Lord that all will go well. Doesn't sound pleasant - but then you'll hopefully be unaware during that part!
May 26th, 2020  
Lisa Poland ace
Many prayer!
May 26th, 2020  
J A Byrdlip ace
Best wishes for a safe surgery and a speedy recovery.
May 26th, 2020  
