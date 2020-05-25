Pituitary Macroadenoma

Back in February while at my eye doctor, he noted a loss of some upper peripheral vision and suspected something neurological. He sent me for an MRI and they found the tumor. This type is usually benign but it needs to come out to prevent further vision loss. I was supposed to have it removed in April but with COVID they canceled surgeries. Friday they called me and told me my surgery is scheduled for this Thursday. So tomorrow we go in for all my pre-op work then Thursday sometime I go in for the surgery. The surgery is performed through the nose and I'm told the surgery will probably be about 5 hours. If all goes well I should be home in about three days. If I have a Cerebral Spinal Fluid leak then it may be a week. I would appreciate your prayers. I will keep you posted with an update as soon as I can. Thank you.