Photo 1288
My Personal Greeter
This is my new personal greeter, Jasmine. I was outside sweeping off the sidewalk and when I turned around, there she was sitting quietly waiting for me to come in. When I come home from work she comes charging down the hall to meet me.
28th March 2021
28th Mar 21
Rick Schies
ace
@digitalrn
Hello My 365 Friends, I apologize for not being as active as I have been in the past. Back when I...
5138
photos
40
followers
52
following
352% complete
View this month »
Allison Williams
ace
Everyone should be so lucky!
March 28th, 2021
Milanie
ace
Makes you both happy I'm sure!
March 28th, 2021
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
She's a cutie for sure!
March 28th, 2021
