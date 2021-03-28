Previous
My Personal Greeter by digitalrn
My Personal Greeter

This is my new personal greeter, Jasmine. I was outside sweeping off the sidewalk and when I turned around, there she was sitting quietly waiting for me to come in. When I come home from work she comes charging down the hall to meet me.
Rick Schies

@digitalrn
Hello My 365 Friends, I apologize for not being as active as I have been in the past.
Allison Williams ace
Everyone should be so lucky!
March 28th, 2021  
Milanie ace
Makes you both happy I'm sure!
March 28th, 2021  
Ann H. LeFevre ace
She's a cutie for sure!
March 28th, 2021  
