Retirement

Well, my retirement is now set. I was going to retire last year, but because of the pandemic and the overwhelming work demands, I put it off a year so I could be their to help out, but now it is final. My letter of resignation has been submitted, and my manager position has been posted. I will be assisting with the interview process to find my replacement. My team members have been dedicated and committed to providing excellent care to our residents, so I want to do my best at finding someone who will be there for them in the years ahead.