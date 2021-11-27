Previous
Retirement by digitalrn
Retirement

Well, my retirement is now set. I was going to retire last year, but because of the pandemic and the overwhelming work demands, I put it off a year so I could be their to help out, but now it is final. My letter of resignation has been submitted, and my manager position has been posted. I will be assisting with the interview process to find my replacement. My team members have been dedicated and committed to providing excellent care to our residents, so I want to do my best at finding someone who will be there for them in the years ahead.
27th November 2021 27th Nov 21

Rick Schies

katy ace
A bittersweet moment for you, Rick. I know how dedicated you have been to your work but I also know how much you have looked forward to having time to do whatever you want, whenever you want to. Congratulations again on another mile stone for you.
November 27th, 2021  
