Wite Out by digitalrn
Wite Out

Did you ever wish you could erase one or two mistakes? Mistakes provide us with the opportunity to learn and improve ourselves.
18th March 2023 18th Mar 23

Rick Schies

katy ace
YOu are right but I still want to erase them. This handy little gadget makes it easier to get rid of written ones for sue. I like the jagged edge of your photo
March 20th, 2023  
