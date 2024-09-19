Previous
Fits In Nicely by digitalrn
Photo 1339

Fits In Nicely

I was sitting in the parking lot after returning from my break, and as I looked up I spotted the perfect photo. I thought the light pole fit in there perfectly
19th September 2024 19th Sep 24

Rick Schies

ace
@digitalrn
Hello My 365 Friends, It has been a long time since visiting 365. I often think about you all, but life...
366% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Ann H. LeFevre ace
Very nice!
September 20th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise