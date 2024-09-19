Sign up
Previous
Photo 1339
Fits In Nicely
I was sitting in the parking lot after returning from my break, and as I looked up I spotted the perfect photo. I thought the light pole fit in there perfectly
19th September 2024
19th Sep 24
Rick Schies
ace
@digitalrn
Hello My 365 Friends, It has been a long time since visiting 365. I often think about you all, but life...
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
1
Album
Album2
Camera
Canon EOS 60D
Taken
19th September 2024 10:36am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
Very nice!
September 20th, 2024
