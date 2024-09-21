Previous
Oval Mop Brush by digitalrn
Oval Mop Brush

I decided to try my hand at painting, so I ventured out and bought some supplies. This mop brush and the fan brush are supposed to be good for painting trees. We shall see.
21st September 2024 21st Sep 24

Rick Schies

ace
@digitalrn
Hello My 365 Friends, It has been a long time since visiting 365. I often think about you all, but life...
katy ace
Looking forward to seeing your painting of a lone tree! What medium are you going to use?
September 22nd, 2024  
Ann H. LeFevre ace
Very nice- you are will-equipped!
September 22nd, 2024  
Paula Fontanini ace
You'll have to show us how it worked out!! :)
September 22nd, 2024  
Leave a Comment
